Doctor accused of killing his Wife and Daughter Using Gas-Filled Yoga Ball

An anesthesiologist is on trial in Hong Kong charged with killing his wife and daughter by placing a leaking yoga ball filled with carbon monoxide in their car.

The yoga ball was filled with carbon monoxide. According to reports, the prosecutors present at the Hong Kong court said that the murder left the inflatable ball in the boot of a car where the gas leaked out and killed his wife and elder daughter. Both of them were found dead inside a locked car, deceased in 2015.

The South China Morning Post reported that the alleged man identified as Khaw Kim-sun (53 years) was having an affair and had become alienated from his wife and four children. Despite that, the family continued to live together. On May 22, 2015, Khaw put the gas-filled yoga ball in the boot of a Mini Cooper, which was driven by his wife. About an hour after leaving home, Khaw’s 47-year-old wife Wong Siew-Fung and 16-year-old Lily Khaw Li-ling were discovered unconscious in the car. Later, the pair was declared dead from the severe poisoning.

Wong’s close friend Foong Wai-yee took to the witness box. She informed that the wife initially complained about her marriage. Foong continued saying that Wong once even revealed that her husband had a new girlfriend who is identified as Shara Lee, a tutor who taught Khaw’s children at their home in 2007 and 2008. Khaw’s colleague, associate professor Dick Chow Ho-ku confirmed the same and said that nine days before Khaw’s wife was dead, Lee visited the university to observe the first experiment. The experiment obtained carbon monoxide, which according to Khaw, wanted to “test its purity” and its effects on rabbits.

Khaw was unaware his daughter was home from school on the day of her death and likely had not intended to kill her.