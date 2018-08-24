See Reason why Sunny Leone’s Husband Start Acting with Her in Porn Films

Sunny Leone is one name in Bollywood who has maintained herself and her image just like any other actress. Now, after spending a few years in B-town, Sunny has not only got some of the most highly paid projects but a web series to her name.

However, not many people are aware of the fact that Daniel chose to star in adult movies with Sunny, at the time they were dating. He was very concerned about her and even helped her complete a contract with a renowned adult film company.

A Facebook post by humans of Bombay revealed many important details from her life:

“We had a long courtship — in the beginning, it was just us talking and getting to know each other. I remember when I was in Oman, in the middle of nowhere — he sent me a mixed CD and flowers from across the world! I had a stack of calling cards because of how much we spoke! I was in love. He’s been so considerate and supportive. In fact, because he wasn’t comfortable with me working with other men in my adult films, he started working with me and then we started our own company.”

In the post, the story of how the adorable duo met is also revealed:

“We met through Daniel’s bandmate at a club in Vegas. He says it was love at first sight, not for me though, because all we did was make small talk– there weren’t any floating hearts or violins. But somehow he got my number and email ID. What I liked though, is that he didn’t call me but emailed me instead — that’s how we started talking. Coincidentally, I was going to New York, where he lived… when he emailed me saying, ‘You’re never going to give me your number, are you?’ Which is when I gave in and he asked me out.”