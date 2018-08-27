Ola Driver Sexually Harasses Woman With Porn Video

A shocking case of sexual harassment has been registered where an Ola cab driver showed a porn clip to a woman passenger.

The incident took place in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

On Saturday morning, it was alleged that a cab driver watched a porn, showed a woman passenger a porn clip and misbehaved with her while on a ride.

The 22-year-old victim, an employee with a private firm and a resident of a Yelahanka, booked the cab from her residence to JP Nagar on Saturday morning.

READ ALSO: Young woman accused an Ola cab driver and accomplice of raping her

When the cab reached Queen’s Circle, the victim noticed that the driver was holding the mobile phone in his left hand and was watching porn. He was also trying to show the clip to the victim and was touching himself inappropriately.

Sensing trouble, she asked the driver to stop immediately, but he insisted on dropping her to her destination. She, however, managed to stop the cab on Kasturba Road and got down before reaching office.

She immediately raised a complaint with the Ola cab call center, who assured her of a probe. They called her after a while to say that they had inquired with the cab driver, but he had denied any wrongdoing. Furious with their response, she filed a complaint with the Cubbon Park police.

After the police came into the picture, Ola Cabs said that it has sacked the accused drier and cooperating with the police investigation. “We are deeply disturbed by this incident and have immediately removed the driver’s access to the platform,” an Ola spokesperson said.