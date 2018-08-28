celebrity and personnalLatest NewsNEWSSports

Asian Gold Medal Winner Vinesh Phoghat Gets Engaged at the Delhi Airport: See Pics

Since Somveer wanted to make their relationship official on Saturday itself and thus the two exchanged the rings at the airport itself.

Aug 28, 2018, 11:46 pm IST
Less than a minute

After clinching a gold medal at the Asian Games 2018, wrestler Vinesh Phogat got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Somvir Rathi at the airport after she arrived from Jakarta. The wrestler returned on Saturday which was also her 24th birthday.

Also Read: Asian Games 2018: 16-year-old Indian Boy Wins Gold Medal

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The best decision I ever made! Glad you pinned me for life ???

A post shared by Vinesh Phogat (@vineshphogat) on

Since Somveer wanted to make their relationship official on Saturday itself and thus the two exchanged the rings at the airport itself. Yesterday, Vinesh Phoghat shared a few pictures on Instagram where the two are seen cutting a cake. “Thank you, everyone, for making me feel special with your warm and beautiful birthday wishes.?? I am really touched and humbled with all the blessings showered on us. ?? This birthday will always be a memorable one ??????,” read the caption.

Tags

Related Articles

Feb 7, 2018, 10:31 pm IST

Ministry announces huge opportunities for job seekers

fighter-woman-pilot-fly-mig-21-solo
Feb 22, 2018, 04:03 pm IST

Indian women scripts history by flying solo a MIG-21 fighter jet

May 27, 2017, 07:15 pm IST

Triumph Street Triple 2017 bookings started in India

Disney under wannacry attack
May 17, 2017, 11:01 am IST

Disney’s upcoming movie under Wannacry threat?

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close