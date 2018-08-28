Asian Gold Medal Winner Vinesh Phoghat Gets Engaged at the Delhi Airport: See Pics

After clinching a gold medal at the Asian Games 2018, wrestler Vinesh Phogat got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Somvir Rathi at the airport after she arrived from Jakarta. The wrestler returned on Saturday which was also her 24th birthday.

Since Somveer wanted to make their relationship official on Saturday itself and thus the two exchanged the rings at the airport itself. Yesterday, Vinesh Phoghat shared a few pictures on Instagram where the two are seen cutting a cake. “Thank you, everyone, for making me feel special with your warm and beautiful birthday wishes.?? I am really touched and humbled with all the blessings showered on us. ?? This birthday will always be a memorable one ??????,” read the caption.