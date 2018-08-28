Don’t Miss this! World Gravy Wrestling Championships in Britain for Charity: Video

Competitors plunged into a pool of gravy Monday in Britain to grapple in the World Gravy Wrestling Championships. The annual World Gravy Wrestling Championships took place today at The Rose ‘N’ Bowl pub in Stacksteads, Rossendale, with the contestants giving it their all in a pool containing gallons of Lancashire Gravy.

The popular event was started 10 years ago and is still going strong – as is the gravy.

Contestants must wrestle for two minutes and points are awarded for fancy dress, comedy effect, entertainment and wrestling ability. As the contestants were told before getting in the ring, ‘gravy wrestling is about fun, fun, fun’.

Costumes on the day included a butcher, a bride, a policewoman, a chef, and ‘Connor McGravy’, and hundreds of people lined the ring to cheer them on.

It’s certainly a mucky business, but the Fire Brigade are on hand to rinse the contestants down between rounds, and it’s all in a good cause with cash raised for the East Lancashire Hospice and competitors’ nominated charities.