Nurses’ Negligence Kills 1 After Single Syringe Used On All Patients

A district hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia has reported that o1 of their patients have died while 25 others are in critical condition as a single syringe was used on all the patients.

“A single syringe was used for all the patients. The incident took place because of the negligence of the nurses as they were using normal water instead of distilled water,” Dr. PK Sharma said to the media.

Police have launched a probe into the matter. “We received a complaint that wrong injections were given to patients because of the negligence of the nurses. Reports of medical board are awaited and a probe is on into this matter,” the police said.