Actress Trisha blocks her fans on Twitter for this reason

Actress Trisha blocked a certain fan for constantly spamming her timeline and harassing her. When the fan pointed it out to her sarcastically, she bluntly told the fan and warned everyone on her timeline that she will block anybody who spams or harasses her. While we understand the sentiments of fans who tweet to celebrities quite frequently, Trisha’s tweet also makes a lot of sense.

Also Read : Deepika Padukone in next xXx film, confirms Director

Though the actress deleted her reply to the fan who sarcastically tweeted a screenshot of being blocked by the actress, this is what she tweeted later, “Spam my timeline,being disrespectful to any other actor because you think thats “loyalty” towards me or spewing sarcasm/harassment or bullying of any sort at me!! YOU will be BLOCKED !!! [sic]” You go girl! We are totally with Trisha on this. Yes, we respect fans who love celebs and wish well for them but we also understand how every person needs some space sometimes. In fact, the actress got a positive response to this tweet rather than getting a lot of hateful messages from fans.