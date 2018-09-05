celebritiesIndiaLatest NewsNEWSSportssports & games

OMG! Rohit Sharma Did This to Kohli on Social Medias. Is Everything Alright Between Them?

Sep 5, 2018, 12:08 pm IST
1 minute read
Rohit Sarma and Virat Kohli are two of India’s most talented batsmen. The duo is known to share a very strong bond but latest rumours are spreading that perhaps all is not too well between them. Netizens have found that Sarma has unfollowed Kohli from Twitter and Instagram and that has given strength to these rumours.

Fans of both batsmen are discussing reasons which could’ve resulted in this fallout. One of the popular theories being talked about is that Rohit is apparently unhappy with himself not being a part of the test match set up. Whether it is true or not, this is how the fans reacted.

 

