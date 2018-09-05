OMG! Rohit Sharma Did This to Kohli on Social Medias. Is Everything Alright Between Them?

Rohit Sarma and Virat Kohli are two of India’s most talented batsmen. The duo is known to share a very strong bond but latest rumours are spreading that perhaps all is not too well between them. Netizens have found that Sarma has unfollowed Kohli from Twitter and Instagram and that has given strength to these rumours.

Fans of both batsmen are discussing reasons which could’ve resulted in this fallout. One of the popular theories being talked about is that Rohit is apparently unhappy with himself not being a part of the test match set up. Whether it is true or not, this is how the fans reacted.

#TeamIndia members at the High Commission of India in London. pic.twitter.com/tUhaGkSQfe — BCCI (@BCCI) August 7, 2018

Dhawal and Shardul are his friends from a very long time. Plus, neither does Virat follow Rohit. But I don’t understand, why do social media followings matter so much? — Diya. (@TheCricketGirll) September 3, 2018

I never followed him @ImRo45 ? and I hate him to the core . Rohit can never imagine the heights VIRAT had reached . not even in dreams — VIRAT KOHLI ?FANGIRL ? (@prakathiram) September 4, 2018

Is rohit jealous of kohli because of which only he unfollow kohli on twitter and insta??

I hate rohit and I unfollow him ??#ENGvsIND #INDvENG #TeamIndia #Viratkohli #virat #kingkohli — Virat kohli Fan Club?? (@Viratkohli2456) September 4, 2018

I don’t agree with that bro. Virat always has so many good things to say about him. He always does. That shows the bonding between both of them. Social media can’t be a factor to judge how they go about it mate — Saurabh Shinde (@imsgshinde) September 4, 2018