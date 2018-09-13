A Turbaned Addition To Donald Trump’s Security Personal   

For the first time ever, a US President’s security personnel has a turbaned addition- a Sikh named Anshdeep Singh Bhatia.

Ludhiana-born Bhatia had fled from his home during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots to Kanpur. During the riots, he had lost his uncle and a close relative, while his father suffered 3 bullet wounds.

Later in 2000, he had moved to the US and had always dreamt of being a part of the President’s security squad. However, ‘his looks’ were considered a problem & had to ‘change his looks’ to join the force.

Rather than giving up, Bhatia had taken the case to the courts moving them in his favour. And now he has achieved his goal of joining the US President’s security fleet.

Last week he was inducted into the President’s security team after he completed the “gruelling training” in the States.

Hardeep Singh Puri, the current Union Minister of State with Independent Charge in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, had tweeted on the matter.

Ludhiana-born Anshdeep Singh Bhatia refused to change his ‘looks’ & went to court against this rider. Sikh sangat is proud as he now becomes the first turbaned Sikh to be inducted into US President’s security detail. ??????? ???? ???? ??? ????? ?

On social media, people praised him for this achievement and called the moment a matter of pride.

Tweep @americanturban also wrote: “… After he was told he ‘had to change his looks’ in order to join, he went to court and apparently secured an accommodation.”