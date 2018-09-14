These are the health benefits of drinking lemongrass tea

Lemongrass, also called citronella, is a tall, stalky plant. It has a fresh, lemony aroma and a citrus flavor. It’s a common ingredient in Thai cooking and bug repellent. Lemongrass essential oil is used in aromatherapy to freshen the air, reduce stress, and uplift the mood.

Lemongrass is also used as a folk remedy to promote sleep, relieve pain, and boost immunity. One of the most popular ways to enjoy lemongrass is in tea. Keep reading to learn how drinking lemongrass tea may help deliver these potential health benefits

Aids weight loss

Every second person in our generation is trying various ways to lose weight. From kale salads to unbearable vegetable juices, everyone is trying everything. At such a point, if you have a chance to lose weight without compromising on taste, grab it. Lemongrass tea is the best alternative out there for losing weight without upsetting your taste buds.

Also Read : See how this Veteran Man turns an International Cooking Sensation on YouTube

Regulates blood pressure

If you also battle with high systolic blood pressure, you need to start drinking lemongrass tea every day. Studies have shown that lemongrass tea can help in regulating both, high and low blood pressure, leaving you feeling healthier and fitter.

Regulates digestion

Have an upset stomach? Well, do not worry because lemongrass tea is right at your disposal. Studies have even proven that lemongrass tea can be highly useful in treating stomach ulcers. So the next time you have any digestive problem or even stomach cramps, you know the right cure. Not only this, if you are having menstrual cramps, you can use lemongrass tea to soothe your tummy.

Anti-inflammatory

Due to the presence of ‘citral’ it has a citrusy taste. However, ‘citral’ not only gives it taste but also makes sure that the chances of developing heart disease and strokes are reduced. Gerenial, another component of lemongrass, also helps in adding to the anti-inflammatory properties of lemongrass tea.

Anti-microbial

If you have a raging toothache or are fighting with cavities, lemongrass tea can be your medicine. Due to its anti-microbial properties, lemongrass tea is a great remedy for toothaches. Not only this, it also helps in fighting flu. So, the next time you find yourself struggling with a toothache or flu, make yourself a cup of lemongrass tea and see your pain go away.