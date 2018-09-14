Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

This South Indian Actress Apologized publicly for Meeting CM Wearing Short Dress

Sep 14, 2018, 11:10 pm IST
Actress Shriya Saran who did many Bollywood films like Awarapan, Drishyam etc, is a superstar in South film industry. Born on September 11, 1984, Shriya is 36 years old but even then look hot and beautiful. She was keen to do modeling since her childhood days. But then she thought of choosing a career in an acting field.

To let you know, once Shriya apologized publicly. Actually, on her birthday she went to a function where she had worn a short dress. The CM was also presented there, people criticized her for wearing such a short dress. Her photos became viral and created a buzz.

Superstar Rajinikanth was also in the party. But when Shriya realized that it going to be big commotion she apologized publicly and the matter ended in the peace. Recently Shriya married her foreigner boyfriend and now living a happy married life with him.

