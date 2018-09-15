Govt. Girl’s Higher Secondary School Students Protest against Water Crisis

The students of Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Cottonhill here, protested against the water shortage on Friday. The school which has over 6,000 students needed around 50,000 litres of water daily and used the water of the KWA, a well, and a borewell. The well dried up on Thursday. Though six tanker lorries were used to transport water from the KWA to deal with the shortage, there was not enough force to pump the water to the high-rise points on the campus, including the portion where the SSLC wing of the school functioned.

Though the school approached various authorities, including the Mayor and MLAs for help, the issue could not be sorted out. Though the water was supplied to parts of the campus, it did not solve the problem.

The students boycotted the classes in the afternoon shouting slogans demanding water supply.

According to the reports in Deccan Chronicles, M.S. Kabeer, a teacher of the high school section told that they could not suspend the classes for a day as most of the parents will be in offices during the time. As it is a girls’ school, students could not be sent home when parents were present. Hence, classes continued till evening, said Kabeer.