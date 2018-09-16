P.M Modi’s Conversation With Mata Amridanandamayi Inspires Her to this Noble Act

Karunagapally: The much revered Mata Amridanandamayi from Kerala, who had a half an hour long chat with P.M Modi via video conference was soon inspired into some action. She wholeheartedly became a part of Prime ministers Swachhata hi Seva project, a nationwide movement to keep India clean.

Amridanandamayis convent had long been involved in many cleaning programmes under the banner ‘Amala Bharatham’, but yesterday Amridanandamayi herself took the cleaning gloves and headed to clean a beach near Amrithapuri. Her conversation with P.M Modi was amidst thousands of devotees in her convent.

Everyone was surprised to see ‘Amma’ herself venturing to clean the beach. Even the other saints in the convent were stuck with awe to see Ammas initiative. After completing her cleaning, she returned to the convent to bless her devotees with her presence.

Vice president of Mata Amridanandamayi Trust Swami Amritaswaroopananda puri also took part in the cleanliness drive. All the students who are a part of institutions under Amrita Viswapeeda and devotees were a part of the mission.

Alappad Grama panchayath was the chosen spot for cleaning. The 16 km long panchayath was divided into 16 blocks. 200 people were assigned to clean every kilometer. Heaps of wastes were cleared from this place and was taken to decomposition plant.