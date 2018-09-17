Latest NewsIndia

Amid fuel price hike , Friends gift 5 litre ‘petrol’ to newly married couple – Watch Video

Sep 17, 2018, 10:43 am IST
Less than a minute

A couple who entered into the wedlock near Chidambaram was presented with 5 litres of petrol by one of their friends on Sunday.The couple, Elanchezhian and Kanimozhi, got married in Kumaratchi village of the district on Sunday morning.

The event witnessed the presence of members of  Democratic Youth Federation of  India (DYFI) and students of the Government Nandanam Arts College in Chennai. One of the students and a member of DYFI, Prabhu, gifted a can filled with 5 litres of petrol to the couple.

Amid laughter all around, the man received it, a 39-second video clip telecast by the channel showed.

Petrol price touched Rs. 85.15 per litre in Tamil Nadu, one of the highest in the country, the fuel symbolised a commodity worthy of being given as a gift, his friends said.

