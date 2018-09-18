celebrities

Sania Mirza looks stunning as she flaunts her baby bump: See Pics

Sep 18, 2018, 05:01 pm IST
Sania-Mirza-Pregnant

Sania is a pretty active social media participant and is known to hold strong views about personal and professional life.

Diva never misses a chance to share some magnificent glimpses of her precious time with her followers and fans. Lately, Sania has shared some of the best photos from her pregnancy period and they are just too adorable to miss.

Sania recently shared another remarkable photo of her and ever since the picture has been posted it’s been doing the rounds on social media. The picture has garnered over 229,809 likes while the comment section is flooded with compliments and best wishes for the mom-to-be.

Let’s have a look at the pictures below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Something exciting coming up ? ???? #watchthisspace @think_ink_communications @extraamedia @blushchannel

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

We come in all shapes and sizes but these are all my constants ??? thank you guys ?? #pyjamaparty #NOTababyshower ?????

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#MOMents captured by @digitaldiarybyzoya ?

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on

