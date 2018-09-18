These are the famous Bollywood celebs who were born abroad : See Pics

Here’s the list of Bollywood celebs who were born abroad

Sapna Pabbi

Sapna Pabbi, the Khamoshiyan actress is from London.

Evelyn Sharma

Evelyn Sharma is ‘YehJawaaniHaiDeewani’ actress. She was born in Frankfurt, Germany. After completing her studies in the United Kingdom, she tried his luck in the film industry.

Alia Bhatt

This beautiful little lovely girl was not born in india, but she is actually an Indian.

Also Read : These Plus Size Actresses Steal Men’s Heart and Proves that Size Doesn’t Matter

Imran Khan

Imran Khan was born in Wisconsin, USA. He later went to India after the divorce of his parents. Though he did not have a great Bollywood career, but still he is trying a lot in efforts to work things out.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif was born in Hong Kong. She lives in different parts of the world and at the beginning she did not know a Hindi word. But she did not stop her from making her debut in the Bollywood industry.

Deepika Padukone

Badminton star Prakash Padukone is the proud father of Deepika Padukone. This amazing actress was born in Copenhagen. Her father was going through a training session in the Danish capital.She is an Indian beauty, but she is not born in India.