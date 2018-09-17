You may or may not like it, but society tends to have certain notions about beauty. Slim, fair and tall is often the three things that will draw eyeballs for you. But then a group of talented girls in the big and small screen industry has proved that size is just a number and has managed to create a lot of fans. Here we group a few of them. See if you can take your eyes off them.

Chandani Bhagwanani

Chandani Bhagwanani is an Indian television actress. She made her debut with Kohi Apna Sa and went on to replace Hansika Motwani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She is best known for her roles of Amita in Sony TV’s serial Amita Ka Amit and Sanjana in Tum Hi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi on Zee TV.

Vahbbiz Dorabjee

Vahbbiz Dorabjee made her television debut with the television serial Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. She married fellow actor Vivian Dsena on 7 January 2013, whom she met on the set of Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. They had two years of courtship. They divorced in 2017.

Akshaya Naik

Akshaya Naik, popularly known as Ananya from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a young, chirpy and talented actor who not only acts effortlessly but is also a dancer and a voice artist.

Anjali Anand

Anjali Anand loves her curves and has no plans to lose them just to meet the demands of her profession. The “Dhhai Kilo Prem” actress is determined to defy the industry norms and carve her own ‘plus-size’ story.

Delnaaz irani

Delnaaz debuted in Baba Sehgal’s music video “Ga Ga Ga Gori Gori” in the early 90s. She later acted in several comic roles in Bollywood movies, including Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003) and worked on several big projects. She has worked with some of the biggest names in Bollywood including Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta, Bipasha Basu, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor.

Rytasha Rathore

Rytasha Rathore is a popular Television and Theatre actor, based in Mumbai. She is best known for her role as Badho in the show Badho Bahu and her comedic sketches on social media called Kaarnamey.

Bharti Singh

Bharti was the second runner-up of stand-up comedy reality series The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (Season 4) on STAR One, where she received acclaim for her stand-up comedy child character named “Lalli.

Pushtiie Shakti

Pushtiie Shakti is an Indian actress best known as playing the lead role of Mahi Talwar in the comedy series Mahi Way on Sony TV.[1] Shakti appeared in the second season of a famous comedy soap that ran on Zee TV known as Hum Paanch, in the late 1990s. She played the youngest daughter of Anand Mathur (played by Ashok Saraf), “Chotti” among the five daughters.