Actress Kavya Madhavan’s Baby Shower and Birthday Celebrations : See Pics

A grand baby shower was hosted on Wednesday for actress Kavya Madhavan who is expecting her first child with husband Dileep. The occasion was all the more special because Kavya also celebrated her 34th birthday today. Dileep, who was shooting in Alappuzha, took a break from the shooting and drove back home to be with his wife for the double celebration.

The photos from the function show a visibly overjoyed Kavya wearing a yellow gown for her yellow-themed baby shower. She celebrated the impending arrival of her child with family and close friends.

