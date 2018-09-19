SHOCKING!!! Village Woman Cooks Food In Toilet; SEE VIDEO

In a shocking turn of events, a viral video showed a woman cooking in a toilet.

The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district in waterlogged Fatehpur Sikander village.

Since the rainwater had entered their homes the resident had no other choice but to cook their food in the toilet which was built on an elevated place.

See VIDEO uploaded by TIMES OF INDIA:

Since the toilets have been converted into kitchens, the people are defecating in the open.

Ghazipur SDM (Sadar) Shiv Sharanappa said the matter has come to his knowledge. “The area was inundated in water after the rain last week. Arrangements are being made to drain out the water,” he said.