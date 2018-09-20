Famous Indian Actors Who Played Female Roles In Movies : See Pics

Here’s the list of Indian actors who became women in the movies

Dileep in Mayamohini

Dileep, Malayalam super star known for his comedy roles transformed himself into a beautiful woman called Mohini in the movie Mayamohini (2012). As Mohini, Dileep’s character plays the role of Biju Menon’s wife while seducing other men in the film.

Sivakarthikeyan in Remo

Sivakarthikeyan was seen in the recently-released Tamil movie Remo playing the role of a nurse and we have to admit he looked so pretty he could give some lead actresses a run for their money if he does a few more such roles. Remo is also releasing in Telugu on 25th November, 2016.

Vikram in Kanthaswamy

Chiyaan Vikram dressed up in a sari playing the role of a lady in the movie Kanthaswamy, which released in 2009.

Shahrukh Khan

SRK is another male actors who played a female role in Bollywood movie, Duplicate.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan the man with so much of machismo will play a role of female in his movies. He played a small role of female in the movie Jaan-e-mann. The macho man playing a role of woman was not really appreciated by his fans, and also he couldn’t really behave like a girl with all his muscular body.