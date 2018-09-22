British royal kisses Muslim woman at charity event, Video goes viral : Watch Here

In a video showing, British royal gives Muslim woman awkward ‘kiss’ at charity event goes viral on internet .

The Duchess of Sussex had organised a charity cookbook event to raise money for victims of the Grenfell tower fire.

When they arrived at the event, Markle introduces the woman, a Muslim who wears hijab, that had worked with her on the project.

Also Read : Former French President Reveals They Had “No Choice” But To Choose Anil Ambani’s Reliance In The Rafale Deal

After Markle’s mother kisses the woman on both cheeks, the prince leans in for a similar greeting.

The woman moves back and with a slight pause, he moves his hands up as if he were going to hold her shoulders, then decides to go for three chaste air kisses.