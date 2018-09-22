Check this Out. This Will be the Strangest Manicure You Have Ever Seen!

Are you thinking about getting yourself a manicure? Wait before you finalise on any particular style because there is a new style in the town. It’s a weird new nail art design that will seriously turn heads.

So what is it? It is that in every nail, a perfect replica of a manicured hand is created so it looks like you have five tiny hands. How about that? A hand in every nail. It was salon called Nail Sunny which posted a video of the bonkers creation on it’s Instagram page – and people do not know what to make of it. In the clip, the nail technician examines a nail that has a sculpture of a tiny little hand on it with its very own manicure and proceeds to remove it.

The hand’s tiny fingers are shaved off and the client is left with simply a strange stub on each of her nails. Instagram users have had a variety of response to the video.

One commented “this makes me feel so sick”, as another called the creation “disgusting”. Someone else said “that’s just so creepy!” and a fourth wrote that they “can’t handle this”.

A few people appeared to be fans of the nail art trend, as one wrote “why do I love this” and someone else said, “I want to know how to do it”.

Even if the unnerving design isn’t to your taste, the craftsmanship it takes to create something like this is quite impressive