SHOCKING! Man Withdraws 18 Lakhs From ATM With Bank Manager’s Help

Muzaffarnagar: A Man was arrested from Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday for illegally withdrawing more than Rs 18 lakh from an ATM with the help from the bank manager. Police have confirmed this information to be true. Police had registered a case in the matter on March 4 this year. The matter came to light after customers filed complaints with the bank about the shortage of cash in the ATM

It was Chetan Kumar who illegally took Rs 18,37,300 from the ATM of the Indian Overseas Bank branch in Banti Khera area, said Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar.

The theft was pulled off with the help of bank manager Robin Bansal and since Chetan’s arrest, Robin is absconding. The police investigation has confirmed his involvement in the theft case. It was Robin who provided Chetan with the skill and password needed to take that much money from ATM

“The bank manager provided Kumar with the expertise and the password to open the ATM”, the police official said.