Radhika Apte Says Someone Sent Her Leaked Clip to Her Mom

Radhika Apte is not someone who is bothered by controversies. She had found herself in tough situations on multiple occasions before but handled them well. In 2015, Radhika Apte’s nude clip from Anurag Kashyap’s short film Madly was leaked online and was widely circulated over WhatsApp and social media. A year later another a sex scene from her movie Parched featuring Radhika Apte and Adil Hussain got leaked as well.

Radhika apte had laughed it off at the controversy then had said she or her family don’t get affected by any of these things. She said she is not affected by the leaked clips and that now she has the freedom to do whatever she feels.

On a show hosted by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, Radhika said something about the clip

“I first heard about it from my mum, somebody had sent it to her,” Radhika said.

The second time she heard about it from her driver.

“Now, there is nothing to hide, I can do anything and people won’t be able to make news out of it,” she added.