Watch: Prince Harry ‘steals’ samosas and You Cannot Miss It

Sep 23, 2018, 06:08 pm IST
If I told you that Prince Harry was found stealing a samosa, you probably wouldn’t have believed me. But don’t take my word for this, check this video.

UK’s Prince Harry was ‘stealing’ samosas folded in a napkin at a lunch hosted by his wife, The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle at Kensington Palace. Once he realised he was caught on camera, he had a cheeky smile on his face. The lunch was hosted to celebrate Meghan’s charity project, a cookbook with recipes from women whose community was affected by Grenfell Tower fire.

