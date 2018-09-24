Pregnant wife bites off husband’s tongue while kissing for this shocking reason

In a shocking incident, a pregnant woman deliberately bit it off her husband’s tongue while kissing him because she did not like the way he looked.

The 22-year-old man lost almost half of his tongue. The man underwent a surgery at Safdarjung Hospital but doctors said it is difficult to say whether he will be able to talk again. The incident was reported from outer Delhi’s Ranhola on Saturday night.

According to the locals, the woman was not happy with her husband as she felt he was not good-looking.

The couple had compatibility issues and were involved in regular fights. The man is a street artiste and had an altercation with his 22-year-old pregnant wife, however, they later patched up. But the next time the woman kissed him she bit almost half of his tongue off.

The police were informed by the victim’s father about the incident. The woman who is eight months pregnant has been detained and a case has been registered under section 326 of the IPC, which pertains to voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means, punishable with life imprisonment.