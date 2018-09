This is What Pakistan Coach Mickey Arthur said After their Asia Cup Loss to India

Pakistan suffered humiliating back-to-back loss against India and the fans, players or the coach cannot hide the disappointment. There seemed a definite gap in the skill level, experience and mental strength of both teams and Pakistan are looking for answers. Mickey Arthur, Pakistan’s coach said that Pakistan’s cricket team is going through a “confidence crisis” and called the match against India as one of the side’s “worst performances”.

“We are not abandoning them. Yes, they are suffering a bit of confidence crisis at the moment. There is fear of failure in the dressing room. There is a bit reality check of where we are as a cricket team” Arthur told reporters after Pakistan were beaten by India for the second successive time in the tournament here. “In terms of worst performance, nine wickets has to be up there. India has very good players. If we give them an inch, they are going to make us pay and they did that. Our strike rates were not good enough with the bat. With the ball, we need to strike early against these guys. We had a couple of chances, we didn’t take them. When you get these guys chances on wickets like these, they dominate you,” Arthur said dissecting the loss.

“We need to get into their middle order as quick as we can that’s when we can inflict most damage” he added.

Arthur was effusive in his praise for the Indian team, which is the only unbeaten team in the ongoing tournament. “We have to be realistic. We were well beaten by a very good Indian side. They didn’t allow us to play. We are a team that is developing. Sarfraz (Ahmed) and (Mohammed) Amir have 50 or more caps, Shoaib Malik with 200,” he said.

The South African said he was impressed by how Bumrah practised his yorkers. ” One thing that really impressed me, we were at optional training session the other day and I sat there for 20 minutes. I saw Jasprit Bumrah in a net next to us execute yorker after yorker after yorker. He put that into practice. In our review, we will definitely show it to our young bowlers that his execution and even Bhuvneshwar’s in death overs was very good,” he added.