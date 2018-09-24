celebrities

Urvashi Rautela raises the temperature again with her latest pictures

Sep 24, 2018, 07:04 pm IST
Urvashi Rautela is one of the most popular beauty queens in India. Bollywood’s sizzling actress Urvashi Rautela is yet again in the headlines.

The gorgeous lady has taken the internet by storm once again with her sexy bodycon yellow dress.

The actor is seen wearing a pretty off shoulder lime dress rounding off her look with a black leather cap and can be seen showing off her collarbones and her to die for sexy curves.

Vintage @michael5inco ?

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA ??Actor (@urvashirautela) on

 

Speak with the language of love ? Step up yo shoe game

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA ??Actor (@urvashirautela) on

 

Thank you @atifaslam .Thank you #Thailand u were such a dream #soldoutshow???? #pehlinazar

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA ??Actor (@urvashirautela) on

