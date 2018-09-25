Maruti Suzuki launches ‘Baleno Limited Edition’ in India

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Baleno Limited Edition in India. Maruti Baleno Limited Edition features front skirting, rear skirting, side skirting and body side moulding. The new black plastic moulding gives the premium hatchback a sporty look. Apart from that, there are no changes done to the exterior.

The interior of the Maruti Baleno Limited Edition features black quilted seat covers with carbon highlight, illuminated door sill guard and 3D floor mat. Other accessories include a smart key finder, Nexa key ring, premium cushions and premium tissue box.

Maruti Suzuki has not revealed the pricing of the Baleno Limited Edition. But we expect the new limited edition variant of the Baleno to come with a premium of Rs 30,000. Maruti Suzuki has also launched the Swift Limited edition which also gets a similar treatment.

The petrol engine is mated to a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox while the diesel engine gets a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Maruti also offers a more powerful, 1 liter-3 cylinder turbocharged petrol engine on the top-end RS variant of the car. This motor makes 101 Bhp-150 Nm, and is paired to a five speed manual gearbox. The Baleno RS is sold as a high performance variant in the hatchback line-up. Prices of the Baleno start from Rs. 5.48 lakhs, ex-showroom Delhi.