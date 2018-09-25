Latest NewsNEWSInternational

New Zealand PM Jacinda and Baby Daughter makes History at UN Assembly

I wish I could have captured the startled look on a Japanese delegation inside UN yesterday who walked into a meeting room in the middle of a nappy change.

Sep 25, 2018, 04:21 pm IST
Less than a minute

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has created history by bringing her three-month-old daughter in the United Nations assembly hall.

Ardern, who also became one of the few world leaders to give birth while in office, brought her daughter Neve to the hall and was seen cuddling and kissing her, with her partner Clarke Gayford sitting beside her. The trio was present at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit, CNN reported.

Interestingly, Gayford also posted an image on social media, flashing Ardern’s dummy identity card with a picture of Neve, describing her as “New Zealand first baby.”

“I wish I could have captured the startled look on a Japanese delegation inside UN yesterday who walked into a meeting room in the middle of a nappy change. Great yarn for her 21st,” Gayford, who is also a television fishing show host, wrote on his Twitter handle.

Describing the move to bring her baby into the premises of the world’s top body as unique and beautiful, Ardern told New Zealand Herald, “Neve is actually nearby me most of the time in New Zealand, she’s just not always caught. But here, when she’s awake, we try and keep her with me. So that was the occasion.”

The 38-year-old remarked that she and her partner were bearing the expenses of Neve’s trip to the United States.

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 26, 2017, 08:58 am IST

Constable suspended for ‘indecent behaviour’

indian villages are 100 percent electrified
Apr 29, 2018, 06:18 pm IST

Indian Villages are 100 percent electrified now

Supreme Court on Kathua rape case
Apr 26, 2018, 08:52 am IST

Kathua rape case: will the minor get justice? Court to resume hearing

May 24, 2018, 05:20 pm IST

North Korea destroys the nuclear test site in the presence of foreign journalists

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close