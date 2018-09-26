Aston Martin launches 20 units of the ‘Vantage’ in India: See Price

Aston Martin has launched the new-gen model of its most affordable offering, the Vantage, in India. Priced at Rs 2.95 crore (ex-showroom pan-India), it rivals the likes of the Porsche 911, Mercedes-AMG GT S and the Audi R8.

The new Vantage is a major step forward from its predecessor as far as design is concerned. It borrows design cues from other modern Aston Martins like the DB11 and the Vulcan.

The signature front grill is huge and dominates the front fascia (like the Vulcan), while the small headlamps (like the DB11) give the grand tourer a mean look.

The rear of the new Vantage looks sharp, thanks to those sleek connected taillamps. This set-up resembles the one seen on the Fisker EMotion, which made its debut earlier this year at the CES 2018.

It’s not only the design elements that the Vantage shares with the DB11 but it’s also underpinned by the same aluminum platform. However, the carmaker says that 70 per cent of the structural components is new for the Vantage.