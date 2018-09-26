Aston Martin launches ‘Vantage’ new edition in India : Price and Features

Aston Martin has officially launched the Vantage coupe in India. Priced at Rs 2.95 crore (ex-showroom pan-India), the baby Aston locks horns with the likes of the Porsche 911 Turbo, and the Mercedes-AMG GT S.

The new edition Aston Martin is lighter, more powerful, lighter and certainly a whole lot faster than the older version. The design language is inspired from the Vulcan supercar and the DB11, while there’s a completely new front and rear subframes. The coupe has also been designed to channel the car’s aero needs from under the car without any major changes on the surface. The low front end includes a front splitter to channel the air under the car to direct the flow through to the rear diffuser. The outlets on the side allow air pressure to escape from the wheel arch.

The new Vantage, as Aston Martin says, is its most practical yet and can be used by its owners on a daily basis. A ground clearance of 122 mm ensures it won’t scrape the under belly, on city roads at least. That said, the coupe has been designed to perform like a sports car than a GT, which emerges thanks to a dry weight of 1530 kg, making for an impressive power-to-weight ratio.

Power on the new Aston Martin Vantage comes from the AMG sourced 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 tuned for 503 bhp at 6000 rpm and 685 Nm of peak torque available between 2000-5000 rpm. All that power is sent to the rear wheels via the ZF-sourced 8-speed transmission with paddleshifters. The new Vantage is the first Aston Martin to be fitted with an e-differential, and can hit the 0-100 kmph sprint in 3.5 seconds. The automaker claims a top speed of 315 kmph. The coupe also comes with the new adaptive Skyhook dampers while the springs and bushes have been upgraded for a more responsive feel on the model.