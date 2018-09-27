BREAKING NEWS: Supreme Court Passes Verdict on Adultery Law

The Supreme Court is reading out its verdict on the over 150-year-old adultery law that punishes only a man and not a married woman for an affair by treating her as a victim and not as an abettor of the offence. Here are the excerpts from the verdict that we know so far.

CJI said Adultery is not a criminal offence.

Strikes down adultery as an offence by men only.

Husband is not the master of his wife.

Women inequality is unconstitutional and unequal treatment is unconstitutional.

Adultery not a crime, but a ground for divorce.

Section 497 which penalises a man who has committed the offence of adultery by having sexual intercourse with a married woman without the “consent” of her husband. However, the wife is exempted from any punishment under the section. This is the section which has been struck down by SC.

