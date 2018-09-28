Asia Cup Final: Bangladesh Flounders After a Brilliant Start

India was expected to have things easier against Bangladesh in the final, but the way Bangladeshi innings began would have given scares to all Indian fans.

Litton Das, a player perhaps for whom India had not prepared, suddenly found his form and started hitting Indian bowlers everywhere. Having failed to find a worthy opening combination, Bangladesh had paired Litton with Mehdy Hassan, a move that worked well for them. Litton and Mehdy raised an opening stand of 120.

Once Mehidy was gone, it was quite a procession that happened. From 120 for no loss, they were 151 for 5 and eventually for 222 . Litton Das121(117) scored a brilliant hundred but his strike rate went down considerably as the innings progressed.

Litton’s Dismissal

Litton Das was stumped by Dhoni off Kuldeep’s delivery, a decision which Bangladeshi fans might not like. Fanatics could argue that there was some part of the feet inside the crease, but the umpire seemed convinced.

Run Outs and Stumpings

Bangladeshi batsmen were caught short of the crease 5 times in the innings, three as run out and 2 as stumpings. Once they lost the initial advantage, there seemed a lot of confusion and sense of adventure among the batsmen. They had an eye on a score in excess of 300 after the start they got, but the over ambitious attitude only made things easier for India.

Indian bowlers did well not to panic by the initial onslaught and fought their way back well. Although doesn’t look like a difficult target, India needs to play well to get there. Bangladesh has potential bowlers who can inflict damage.