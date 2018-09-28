Mercedes Benz E-Class All-Terrain launched in India – Price and Features

Mercedes-Benz has launched their first ever station wagon in India, the E-Class All-Terrain, for a price tag of Rs 75 lakhs, ex-showroom India. This will be the third body style in which the E-Class is being launched in India after the sedan and the cabriolet.

The E-Class all-Terrain is one of the most practical cars in the luxury car market with the practicality of an SUV offered on a wagon. Based on the standard-wheel base E-Class, the all-terrain offers a 640-litre boot with all seats up and if you fold the rear row, you have a cargo bay of more than 1800-litres at your disposal.

It gets the E-Class styling with a GL-type front grille and peripheral cladding to remind you of the all-wheel drive system underneath. The E-All-Terrain is raised by 29mm over the standard E-sedan and is powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that develops 191bhp of power and 400Nm of torque. It gets the nine-speed automatic gearbox and goes to 100kmph in 8 seconds on its way to a top speed of over 230kmph.

Inside, the All-Terrain is typically E-Class with the spacious cabin, the familiar dashboard and the leather interior. The ride is made more comfortable by the Air-Body Control multi-chamber air suspension.