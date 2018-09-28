Latest NewsGulf

 UAE announces fuel price hike for October

Sep 28, 2018, 07:57 am IST
Less than a minute

The UAE will hike fuel prices for the third straight month in October under rates confirmed by Emirates National Oil Company on Twitter.

The price for Super 98 has been increased 0.77 per cent from Dhs2.59 per litre to Dhs2.61 a litre, while the per litre cost for Special 95 is up 0.8 per cent from Dhs2.48 to Dhs2.50.

While the most substantial increase will be seen for diesel, up 4.35 per cent from Dhs2.64 to Dhs2.76.

All rates are inclusive of VAT.

The increases make October the second most expensive month for petrol this year behind June, when Super 98 cost Dhs2.63.

The country’s pricing is based on international oil rates.

Brent crude hit a four-year high earlier this week of more than $82 due to concerns that looming US sanctions on Iran will impact global oil supplies.

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 29, 2018, 05:35 pm IST

After Modis Fitness Challenge, Its Sachin’s Kit-up Challenge. Watch Video

Apr 16, 2018, 05:09 pm IST

Dhoni hits a six with just one hand neglecting back pain: Video

Jul 19, 2018, 07:40 am IST

Bangladesh cricket team appoints new batting consultant

May 4, 2018, 07:46 pm IST

Sonam Kapoor’s three wedding invitation cards are so simple!! See Pics

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close