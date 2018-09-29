BMW launches F 750 GS and F 850 GS in India : Price and Features

BMW has launched the F 750 GS and F 850 GS model series in India. Prices for the BMW F 750 GS and F 850 GS start from Rs 11.95 lakh and Rs 12.95 lakh respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom (India).

The BMW F 750 GS comes is equipped with alloy wheels shod with road-based tyres. The F 850 SG on the other hand comes with spoked wheels and dual-sport tyres. The 850 also comes with knuckle guards, taller windscreen and even fork protectors.

The traction control also comes with terrain-specific riding modes named ‘rain’ and ‘road’ as a standard feature on all models. The F 850 GS comes with an additional riding mode called ‘Enduro Pro.’

The Pro variants of the motorcycles come with ‘Dynamic’ and ‘Enduro’ modes as standard. Contrary to what the names suggest, both the 750 as well as the 850 use the same 853cc parallel-twin engine. The difference only lies in the power output of the engine.

While the BMW F 750 GS puts out a maximum power of 75bhp at 7,500rpm, the BMW F 850 GS ups the ante with an output of 93bhp at 8,250rpm. A six-speed gearbox drives the rear wheel via a slipper clutch system.

It features an all-new instrument cluster design with an analogue speedometer and a multi-information display. A major update over the previous model is the new optional 6.5-inch TFT instrument cluster that comes as part of the connectivity package. It allows the rider to pair a smartphone to the display and make calls, listen to music via bluetooth, access vehicle information and use the navigation function as well.

BMW Motorrad seems all set to take the competition to the likes of the Ducati Multistrada and the Triumph Tiger 800. With the addition of the latest features and an updated engine at a mouth-watering price tag, the BMW F 750 GS and the BMW F 850 GS are great motorcycles for adventure-thirsty motorcycle riders.