The Pak Fan Who Stole Everyones Heart is not Nivya Arora. Check Out Her Interview

As if India-Pakistan matches doesn’t have enough reasons to stay glued to the screen, there was a new sensation which had become the talking point of the matches. It was a gorgeous spectator who was there to watch India Pakistan match, supporting Pakistan team. She looked extremely gorgeous and soon her pictures went viral on the Internet.

The girl was present during India -Bangladesh match as well. The Pakistan- Afghanistan match was going at the same time and it seemed like the girl chose to pick India’s match over Pakistan’s. This has given rise to speculations that she had switched sides. Recently, news came out that the girl’s name is Nivya Arora. But there is no truth in it and the reality has been revealed by none other than the mystery girl herself! In a recent interview, she disclosed her real identity. Watch the interview here:

So the real name of the mystery girl is Rizla Rehan and she is originally from Pakistani city Karachi; But then she has been living in Dubai for some years. She said she has no words to express how much honoured she is to receive the kind of love and fame from people.