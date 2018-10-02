Bomb explosion : 7-year-old boy killed, several injured

A seven-year-old boy was killed and nine people, including his mother, were injured in a low-intensity explosion in front of a multi-storey building in the Nagerbazar area in Kolkata’s northern suburbs on Tuesday, police said.

“A child, who was severely injured in the blast, has died in hospital. A total of nine people are injured,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Barrackpore Commissionerate, Ananda Roy said. As per initial investigation, ammonium nitrate was used in carrying out the low-intensity blast outside the building, which also houses the office of South Dum Dum Municipality chairman Panchu Roy.

“It was a socket bomb explosion. Forensic team and the bomb squad of CID are examining the spot. We have started further investigation,” a police officer said. The explosion was reported outside a fruit shop on the ground floor of the building in the congested Kazipara area under the jurisdiction of Dum Dum Police Station around 9 am, the officer said.

“Initially, we thought it was a gas cylinder blast. But it is not so. We have found a few iron nails but there is no smell of gunpowder,” another senior police officer said. Trinamool Congress leader Roy claimed that he was the target of the blast.