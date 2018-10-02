Straightening Tips While Using A Flat Iron

Get The Start Right

Never start before your flat iron is fully hot. Always make sure that your hair tong is at the right temperature. The logic here is – a flat iron is supposed to do its job well only when it properly heated. Failing to do this, you will end up with hair curls after just a few hours.

Clean It To Maintain It

Make sure your flat iron is clean and well-maintained. This is to be treated like any other device. Dust always hampers the heat and affects the result adversely. So clean and maintain it well otherwise, you will not be able to get the straightening right. If not cleaned well, dust, grime, and grease will stick to your hair – making hair damage easier. Plus it will make your hair clump together. You must also wash your hair well.

Comb It Right

Brush or comb your hair well before you begin ironing. Then again, if your hair is very curly, it is a good idea to comb in between straightening. This helps to get the shape right and holds it for longer.

Always Start Backwards

Make sure you start with the back of your head always. Then slowly, work to the front. Ideally, the hair in your front should be the last thing to be straightened, and most even professionals vouch for this hair straightening tip.

One Inch At A Time

Each time you divide your hair into different sections to straighten your hair, go for one-inch sections of hair at a time. Take a one-inch section and iron it well. Don’t lose patience. It is okay to go slow – this will let you have perfect and long-lasting straight hair.

So these were some of the least spoken off and yet most relevant hair straightening tips for people who love the straightened hair.