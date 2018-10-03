Latest NewsIndia

ASHA worker falls off tower during protests : Watch Video

Oct 3, 2018, 06:27 pm IST
Less than a minute

An ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) worker fell off a wireless tower on Tuesday in Bhopal’s Polytechnic Chauraha during a protest to demand an increase in their wages,News agency reported.

The injured worker has been taken to Gandhi Medical College.

According to reports ,hundreds of ASHA workers gathered in Bhopal on Tuesday to demand regularisation of their pay, which took the administration by surprise.

The protesters attempted to march to the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s home but were restricted to the nearby Polytechnic Square, the report added.

The protesting ASHA workers had pointed out that officials of the National Rural Health Mission are provided respectable salaries and benefits, but they had been forced to take to the streets because they have been deprived. The agitating workers also put up a road blockade.

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 7, 2018, 09:53 pm IST

Apprehensions over, virus reported in Alappuzha not Nipah

Jul 29, 2018, 08:00 pm IST

Walt Disney Co’s $71 billion purchase Fox’s film and television assets

Priya Prakash and Roshan
Mar 14, 2018, 04:21 pm IST

Latest Instagram pic of Priya Prakash and Roshan is drool worthy

mayawati
Jul 18, 2017, 11:54 am IST

Mayawati resigns from Rajyasabha

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close