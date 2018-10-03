ASHA worker falls off tower during protests : Watch Video

An ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) worker fell off a wireless tower on Tuesday in Bhopal’s Polytechnic Chauraha during a protest to demand an increase in their wages,News agency reported.

The injured worker has been taken to Gandhi Medical College.

According to reports ,hundreds of ASHA workers gathered in Bhopal on Tuesday to demand regularisation of their pay, which took the administration by surprise.

The protesters attempted to march to the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s home but were restricted to the nearby Polytechnic Square, the report added.

The protesting ASHA workers had pointed out that officials of the National Rural Health Mission are provided respectable salaries and benefits, but they had been forced to take to the streets because they have been deprived. The agitating workers also put up a road blockade.