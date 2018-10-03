Tasty Chocolate Pizza – Recipe

This vegetarian pizza recipe has chocolate with nuts and is topped with fresh, chopped strawberries.This has to be the most perfect and unique dessert idea for any dinner party. What’s more interesting is that this pizza recipe can be made as quickly as any other pizza recipe in a microwave and with minimum ingredients.

Ingredients Of Chocolate Pizza

Pizza dough

200 Gram Chocolate (semi-sweet)

2 Tbsp Walnuts, chopped

2 Tbsp Almonds, chopped

2 Tbsp Cashews, chopped

2 Tbsp Milk

1 Tbsp Butter

1/2 tsp Icing sugar (to garnish)

2 Tbsp Strawberries or you can spread 1 Tbsp strawberry sauce before serving, chopped.

How to Make Chocolate Pizza