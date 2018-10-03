Tasty Chocolate Pizza – Recipe

This vegetarian pizza recipe has chocolate with nuts and is topped with fresh, chopped strawberries.This has to be the most perfect and unique dessert idea for any dinner party. What’s more interesting is that this pizza recipe can be made as quickly as any other pizza recipe in a microwave and with minimum ingredients.
Ingredients Of Chocolate Pizza
- Pizza dough
- 200 Gram Chocolate (semi-sweet)
- 2 Tbsp Walnuts, chopped
- 2 Tbsp Almonds, chopped
- 2 Tbsp Cashews, chopped
- 2 Tbsp Milk
- 1 Tbsp Butter
- 1/2 tsp Icing sugar (to garnish)
- 2 Tbsp Strawberries or you can spread 1 Tbsp strawberry sauce before serving, chopped.
How to Make Chocolate Pizza
- 1.Roll out the dough and bake at 180 degrees till it starts to brown slightly. Take it out and keep aside. (Keep the dough 1/2 cm thick)
- 2.In a microwave proof bowl add chopped chocolate, milk and butter. Microwave it for 2 minutes or till it melts with mixing it in intervals.
- 3.To that mixture add the chopped nuts. Mix together and microwave it for 10 seconds.
- 4.Spread this mixture on the pre cooked pizza base. Bake for 1-2 minutes at 180 degrees.
- 5.Add the freshly cut strawberries on top or sprinkle some strawberry sauce on it. Dust with a little icing sugar.
- 6.You can serve it chilled or warm.
