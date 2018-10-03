Latest NewsIndia

Woman allegedly gangraped by two men while taking bath in Ganga, shares video via whatsapp

Further, the accused also captured the incident, the video of which did rounds on social media

Oct 3, 2018, 05:14 pm IST
Less than a minute

A woman was allegedly gang-raped while she was bathing in the Ganga river in Patna. The victim was dragged out of the river and raped by two men, Report says. The incident took place on Monday.

Further, the accused also captured the incident, the video of which did rounds on social media. Police have arrested the two men accused in the case.

Meanwhile, in the video, the woman could be seen asking the accused to take the “sanctity” of Ganga River into consideration. However, the men, ignoring the woman’s repeated pleas, commit the heinous crime. Later, this video went viral on WhatsApp.

No complaint regarding the incident was filed with the police. The cops decided to act upon the matter only after coming across the video.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Aug 7, 2017, 09:32 am IST

Among Somalia and other India to remain as the unsafe country for women in the world

Nov 27, 2017, 05:07 pm IST

PM Modi alleges that Congress ‘celebrated’ Hafiz Saeed’s release

Jan 27, 2018, 06:18 pm IST

Hate Story 4 : Urvashi Rautela’s erotic thriller trailer out , Watch Video

Apr 23, 2018, 08:12 pm IST

Something unbelievable about the age difference of these top Bollywood actresses and their husbands

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close