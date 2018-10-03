Woman allegedly gangraped by two men while taking bath in Ganga, shares video via whatsapp

A woman was allegedly gang-raped while she was bathing in the Ganga river in Patna. The victim was dragged out of the river and raped by two men, Report says. The incident took place on Monday.

Further, the accused also captured the incident, the video of which did rounds on social media. Police have arrested the two men accused in the case.

Meanwhile, in the video, the woman could be seen asking the accused to take the “sanctity” of Ganga River into consideration. However, the men, ignoring the woman’s repeated pleas, commit the heinous crime. Later, this video went viral on WhatsApp.

No complaint regarding the incident was filed with the police. The cops decided to act upon the matter only after coming across the video.