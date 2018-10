In a news that comes as a huge relief to the common man, the centre has cut down the fuel prices by 2.50 rs. Oil firms will absorb 1 rupee and the government has cut down excise duty by 1.50 Rs to make the prices go down by 2.50 Rs. The centre has urged the state government to follow the model and cut down VAT to offer further relief to citizens.

Meanwhile, the Congress has slammed the central government by saying that 2.50 Rs is not a major cut.