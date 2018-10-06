celebrities

Jennifer Winget exposed her curves in her latest pictures: See Pics

Oct 6, 2018, 01:14 pm IST
Jennifer Winget, most popular television star. She had a huge fan follower for her latest role ‘Maya’ in ‘Beyaadh’. She is currently in the television show ‘Bepannaah’

Recently, Jennifer posted a new picture on Instagram that has been doing the rounds on social media.

Donning a pastel green gown, the actor looks saucy and stunning. Besides what she has clad, the expressions on her face are adding an oomph to the picture. It has not been long since the actor has posted the photo on Instagram and it has already garnered over 395,600 likes. The comment section of the photo is flooded with compliments like “Would never stop loving you #mah_queen? ????” and
“Jenni u Look so Beautiful” and many others like these.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Bringing in the weekend #LikeABoss

A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on

