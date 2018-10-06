TV Actress Karishma Tanna shares her Sensuous Rain Dance on ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’: Watch

Bigg Boss contestant and television actress Karishma Tanna is one of the actresses who is blessed with gorgeous looks and curvaceous body. Lately, the fashionista took to Instagram to share a throwback video from the popular television reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

In the video, she is seen giving a steamy performance on Tip Tip Barsa Pani along with choreographer Rajit Dev. The video is taking the Internet by storm and has garnered more than two lakh views in just a few hours. Dressed in sexy yellow see-through saree, her performance is applauded by her fans.

Sharing the video, she captioned it as, “OMG!! Look Wat I found???#majorthrowback #jhalakdikhlajaa #backintime #nostalgic Miss my dancing partner @rajitdev Heya ?.”

On the related note, Karishma Tanna participated in Jhalak Dikhlaja season 9 and was known for giving power-packed performances.