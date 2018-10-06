Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

TV Actress Karishma Tanna shares her Sensuous Rain Dance on ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’: Watch

On the related note, Karishma Tanna participated in Jhalak Dikhlaja season 9 and was known for giving power-packed performances.

Oct 6, 2018, 01:28 pm IST
Less than a minute

Bigg Boss contestant and television actress Karishma Tanna is one of the actresses who is blessed with gorgeous looks and curvaceous body. Lately, the fashionista took to Instagram to share a throwback video from the popular television reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

In the video, she is seen giving a steamy performance on Tip Tip Barsa Pani along with choreographer Rajit Dev. The video is taking the Internet by storm and has garnered more than two lakh views in just a few hours. Dressed in sexy yellow see-through saree, her performance is applauded by her fans.

View this post on Instagram

OMG!! Look Wat I found???#majorthrowback #jhalakdikhlajaa #backintime #nostalgic Miss my dancing partner @rajitdev Heya ?

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

Sharing the video, she captioned it as, “OMG!! Look Wat I found???#majorthrowback #jhalakdikhlajaa #backintime #nostalgic Miss my dancing partner @rajitdev Heya ?.”

On the related note, Karishma Tanna participated in Jhalak Dikhlaja season 9 and was known for giving power-packed performances.

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 29, 2017, 03:49 pm IST

Mandira Bedi trolled, slut-shammed for her hot photo on social media

Jan 15, 2018, 01:19 pm IST

North Korea sents threatening message to South Korea

Aug 12, 2018, 11:51 am IST

Students Cross River On Foot To Reach School; Suffers Difficulties Due to Absence of a bridge

Oct 3, 2018, 11:31 pm IST

Raymond Crossword Book awards : Narendra Modi, Shashi Tharoor shortlisted for awards ; See the list

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close