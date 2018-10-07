Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

MDH Masala Company Owner Mahashay Dharam Pal Gulati Dies at 99

He dropped out of school when he was in fifth class to assist his father at the shop. During partition, he moved to Delhi along with his family.

Oct 7, 2018, 08:13 am IST
Less than a minute

MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati is no more, reports claimed. He died at a hospital in the national capital on Saturday. He was 99.

Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, the son of company’s founder – Mahashay Chunni Lal Gulati, moved to Delhi after the partition of India.

MDH Masala factory, also known as Mahashian Di Hatti, was set up in the national capital in 1959 after Dharampal Gulati bought a plot in Kirti Nagar. Initially, he started a spice shop in a shack. Later, he opened the same at Ajmal Khan Road in Karol Bagh area.

As per reports, he was the highest paid FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) CEO in India in the year 2017. Mahashay Dharampal Gulati was born and raised in Sialkot, Pakistan. He dropped out of school when he was in fifth class to assist his father at the shop. During partition, he moved to Delhi along with his family.

Tags

Related Articles

smuggler’s wife
Aug 7, 2018, 08:03 am IST

Smugglers’ Wife Caught With 60kg Drugs While Escaping Rivals

Feb 8, 2018, 04:27 pm IST

Court jailed Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khalida Zia for five years

Indian athletes suspended from CWG 2018
Apr 13, 2018, 08:56 am IST

CWG 2018: 2 Indian players suspended and sent home

Bomb explosion at Embassy
Apr 17, 2018, 08:44 am IST

BOMB EXPLOSION AT EMBASSY, BREAKING NEWS

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close