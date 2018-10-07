celebrities

Nora Fatehi giving major fashion goals with her sizzling pictures: See Pics

Oct 7, 2018, 08:38 am IST
Nora-Fatehi

The Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi is a terrific dancer and can move like a swan. She delivered the biggest hit songs of 2018—Dilbar and is now rightly called the ‘Dilbar’ girl. Nora is also famous for her hilarious videos.

Recently, Nora Fatehi posted a super sexy picture on her Official Instagram page on Saturday, October 6. The diva was seen wearing a very sexy off shoulder black and white gown. The gown has been paired with white stilettos. The best part about the picture was her hair, which were seen open.

 

Beautiful race course ? @themeydanhotel_dxb ? @therollingprodigy #dubai #mydubai #meydanhotel #travel #love #norafatehi

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

