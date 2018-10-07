Nora Fatehi giving major fashion goals with her sizzling pictures: See Pics

The Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi is a terrific dancer and can move like a swan. She delivered the biggest hit songs of 2018—Dilbar and is now rightly called the ‘Dilbar’ girl. Nora is also famous for her hilarious videos.

Recently, Nora Fatehi posted a super sexy picture on her Official Instagram page on Saturday, October 6. The diva was seen wearing a very sexy off shoulder black and white gown. The gown has been paired with white stilettos. The best part about the picture was her hair, which were seen open.