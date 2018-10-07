Now Buy Your Dream Home At ‘Zero Cost’ From…

Do you wish to own your own home at a low cost? Then here is your chance.

‘Zero Cost’ homes has been announced by India’s leading real estate company Sowparnika Projects and Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.

The campaign led by Sowparnika will allow homes to be purchased absolutely free of cost with minimal or no initial investment.

This campaign is to help the buyer, particularly first home buyers in achieving their dream. A homebuyer pays a 5% initial down payment, after which Sowparnika will bear the remaining costs involved through PRE- EMI scheme, while also returning the down payment to the homebuyer. Once the keys are handed over to the buyer, he can pay the balance 5% (5:90:5 loan scheme) money to the company 3 months after taking possession. After possession, the customer can stay in the apartment for three months and then pay out the balance or rent out and pay the balance with the rent amount accumulated.

This campaign helps the homebuyer reap out the benefits of his purchase while also encouraging him to own a house.

When the campaign was announced, Sowparnika Managing Director Ramji Subramaniam said: “Purchasing a home has been considered a lengthy process, wherein a first-time homebuyer was always apprehensive towards taking this step. We, at Sowparnika, aim to break this myth that buying a home is a difficult process and are in fact helping them in the purchase process. This year, we have witnessed an increasing number of units sold with more than 80% of the buyers being millennials or first-time homebuyers. We will continue to build and maintain this trust that our customers have on us while delivering happiness to them.”

The reals estate’s Chief Marketing Officer Raja Mukherjee said: “We have completed 15 successful years in the real estate market. What better way to celebrate this by sharing our happiness with our customers. The campaign will further encourage homebuyers from across the country, who have expressed their interest in key markets such as Bangalore and Mysore among other locations. This will make Home Buying easiest.”