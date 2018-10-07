(Video)Balloons Released to Welcome Rahul Gandhi Exploded During Rally

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday led an 8-kilometre roadshow in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district. As the Congress President waved at the crowd atop the open-roof vehicle, there was a moment of panic when balloons released to welcome him, exploded.

The incident reportedly took place when some Congress workers walked towards Rahul Gandhi to welcome him with an ‘aarti thali’. However, the flame of the ‘aarti’ came into contact of balloons, leading them to burst with a loud noise. Watch the video here:

video courtesy: Zee Hindustan

Mr Gandhi was leading the campaign event in Madhya Pradesh state when the bunch of balloons held one political worker touched oil lamps held by another. Leaders on top of the campaign vehicle including Gandhi, 48, can be seen reeling back at the sudden ball of fire in a video that has gone viral on social media.